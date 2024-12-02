Left Menu

Inaugural DAV National Sports Festival Kicks Off

Over 19,000 athletes and coaches from 22 DAV states gather for the inaugural DAV National Sports Festival from December 2-4. The event, held in NCR at six venues, includes 30 sports disciplines for boys and girls in U-14, U-17, and U-19 categories, highlighting sportsmanship and career opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:20 IST
Inaugural DAV National Sports Festival Kicks Off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural DAV National Sports Festival is set to host over 19,000 athletes and coaches from 22 states under the DAV institutions, marking an unprecedented athletic gathering from December 2 to 4.

The festival will feature competitions across 30 disciplines, catering to students in the U-14, U-17, and U-19 categories. The events will unfold at six prominent venues across the National Capital Region, including the iconic Major Dhyan Chand Stadium and Noida's indoor and outdoor arenas.

During the opening ceremony at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Padma Shri Punam Suri, president of DAV College Managing Committee, emphasized the importance of sportsmanship for character building and its potential as a career path, inspired by the national FIT India initiative advocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024