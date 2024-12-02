Inaugural DAV National Sports Festival Kicks Off

The inaugural DAV National Sports Festival is set to host over 19,000 athletes and coaches from 22 states under the DAV institutions, marking an unprecedented athletic gathering from December 2 to 4.

The festival will feature competitions across 30 disciplines, catering to students in the U-14, U-17, and U-19 categories. The events will unfold at six prominent venues across the National Capital Region, including the iconic Major Dhyan Chand Stadium and Noida's indoor and outdoor arenas.

During the opening ceremony at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Padma Shri Punam Suri, president of DAV College Managing Committee, emphasized the importance of sportsmanship for character building and its potential as a career path, inspired by the national FIT India initiative advocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)