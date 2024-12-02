Ducati's Unstoppable Dominance: The Stratospheric Rise in MotoGP

Ducati's extraordinary performance in the 2024 MotoGP season highlighted their dominance, clinching 19 out of 20 rounds and securing their sixth consecutive constructors' title. With a significant lead of 722 points, they left competitors like KTM trailing with just 327 points.

Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, despite individual championship misses, set unprecedented lap records on the Desmosedici GP24 bike, proving its untouchable prowess. This season also marked a record-breaking year for Ducati, which saw eight of their machines lead a race in Thailand.

As new riders join teams and manufacturers hire European expertise, the competition gears up for an intriguing 2025 season where Ducati remains a formidable force, led by their champion line-up including Marc Marquez.

(With inputs from agencies.)