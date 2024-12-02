Left Menu

Ducati's Unstoppable Dominance: The Stratospheric Rise in MotoGP

Ducati showcased extraordinary dominance in the 2024 MotoGP season, winning 19 out of 20 rounds. Despite rivals' efforts, the Italian manufacturer’s superior machine and strategic prowess secured them a sixth consecutive constructors' title. An array of rider switches and tech enhancements point to an exciting upcoming season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:33 IST
Marc Marquez at Australia Grand Prix (Image: Honda team) Image Credit: ANI

Ducati's extraordinary performance in the 2024 MotoGP season highlighted their dominance, clinching 19 out of 20 rounds and securing their sixth consecutive constructors' title. With a significant lead of 722 points, they left competitors like KTM trailing with just 327 points.

Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, despite individual championship misses, set unprecedented lap records on the Desmosedici GP24 bike, proving its untouchable prowess. This season also marked a record-breaking year for Ducati, which saw eight of their machines lead a race in Thailand.

As new riders join teams and manufacturers hire European expertise, the competition gears up for an intriguing 2025 season where Ducati remains a formidable force, led by their champion line-up including Marc Marquez.

(With inputs from agencies.)

