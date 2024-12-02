Left Menu

Jack Doohan to Debut in Abu Dhabi as Esteban Ocon Exits Alpine

Esteban Ocon, previously with Alpine, has been released to join Haas, leading to Jack Doohan's debut in Abu Dhabi. Ocon struggled this season and will now partner with Ollie Bearman at Haas. Doohan, a former reserve driver for Alpine and son of racing legend Mick Doohan, steps up as Pierre Gasly's teammate.

Updated: 02-12-2024 15:37 IST
Alpine has confirmed the release of Esteban Ocon ahead of the season's final Grand Prix, paving the way for Jack Doohan's debut in Abu Dhabi. The change allows Ocon to engage in post-season tests with Haas.

Ocon's departure follows a troubled F1 season for him and Alpine, which announced in June that he would leave. He finishes the season in 14th place after an early exit from the Qatar Grand Prix.

Replacing him is Doohan, promoted from reserve driver, who enters as Pierre Gasly's teammate. Ocon, who debuted in 2016, will join Haas with Ollie Bearman. Doohan ascends from a successful junior career, being the son of racing great Mick Doohan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

