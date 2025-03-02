Marc Marquez Triumphs in Thrilling MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix

In a stunning display of skill and strategy, six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez secured a thrilling victory at the Thailand Grand Prix, marking a perfect start with factory Ducati.

Overcoming hot and humid conditions at the Buriram International Circuit, Marquez finished ahead of his younger brother Alex Marquez, who had initially led the race.

Francesco Bagnaia, Marquez's new teammate and twice a champion, ensured an all-Ducati podium finish by coming in third, completing a sensational season opener.

(With inputs from agencies.)