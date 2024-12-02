Left Menu

Ashwin's Uncertain Future: Age and Form Loom Large in Selection

Ravichandran Ashwin, the legendary Indian spinner, faces an uncertain future in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy as team management favors Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja due to form and batting capabilities. His age and recent performance in SENA countries are influencing selection decisions, leaving his participation uncertain.

Ravichandran Ashwin
  • Country:
  • India

Ravichandran Ashwin, an icon in Indian cricket with 536 Test wickets, is confronting an uncertain future in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Speculation surrounds his participation, as team management appears inclined to opt for the younger talents of Washington Sundar, particularly due to Sundar's favorable form and batting skills.

Given the current track conditions, which aid seam and bounce, Harbhajan Singh views the choice of Sundar over Ashwin and Jadeja as a pivotal move. Ashwin's record in SENA countries has come under scrutiny, with just nine wickets in the recent series against New Zealand.

The ongoing preference for players like Sundar and Jadeja can be attributed to considerations of form and strategic planning. Despite Ashwin's notable achievements, the team has focused on past performances and immediate practicality in the lineup choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

