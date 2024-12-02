Ashwin's Uncertain Future: Age and Form Loom Large in Selection

Ravichandran Ashwin, an icon in Indian cricket with 536 Test wickets, is confronting an uncertain future in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Speculation surrounds his participation, as team management appears inclined to opt for the younger talents of Washington Sundar, particularly due to Sundar's favorable form and batting skills.

Given the current track conditions, which aid seam and bounce, Harbhajan Singh views the choice of Sundar over Ashwin and Jadeja as a pivotal move. Ashwin's record in SENA countries has come under scrutiny, with just nine wickets in the recent series against New Zealand.

The ongoing preference for players like Sundar and Jadeja can be attributed to considerations of form and strategic planning. Despite Ashwin's notable achievements, the team has focused on past performances and immediate practicality in the lineup choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)