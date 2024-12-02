Left Menu

Harbhajan Singh Weighs In on India's Batting Order Choices

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh provides insights into the potential batting lineup for India's Test match against Australia. He emphasizes Rohit Sharma's crucial batting role, either as an opener or at number three, and discusses the importance of strategic player selection, including considerations for the ICC Champions Trophy and Indo-Pak matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:28 IST
Harbhajan Singh Weighs In on India's Batting Order Choices
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of India's upcoming Test match against Australia in Adelaide, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared his thoughts on India's batting lineup choices. Singh emphasized the significance of Rohit Sharma's position, suggesting that he either open or bat at number three.

Harbhajan ruled out the possibility of Sharma batting lower, stating that the top four in the batting order should provide stability and strength. He acknowledged the impressive opening stand by KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Perth Test, which greatly contributed to India's 295-run victory.

Singh also touched on broader cricket strategy, advocating for Washington Sundar's inclusion over senior bowlers in the series opener and urging PCB officials to adopt the 'Hybrid Model' for future Indo-Pak matches, emphasizing the importance of safety concerns and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024