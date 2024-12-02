Harbhajan Singh Weighs In on India's Batting Order Choices

In anticipation of India's upcoming Test match against Australia in Adelaide, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared his thoughts on India's batting lineup choices. Singh emphasized the significance of Rohit Sharma's position, suggesting that he either open or bat at number three.

Harbhajan ruled out the possibility of Sharma batting lower, stating that the top four in the batting order should provide stability and strength. He acknowledged the impressive opening stand by KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Perth Test, which greatly contributed to India's 295-run victory.

Singh also touched on broader cricket strategy, advocating for Washington Sundar's inclusion over senior bowlers in the series opener and urging PCB officials to adopt the 'Hybrid Model' for future Indo-Pak matches, emphasizing the importance of safety concerns and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)