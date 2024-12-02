Left Menu

Messi and Ronaldo: Legendary Icons Thriving Beyond Europe

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, though no longer playing in European clubs, remain highly respected within the global football community. They are among the top 26 players selected by FIFPRO for the world team of the year. The selection reflects their enduring influence and talent in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoofddorp | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:19 IST
Messi and Ronaldo: Legendary Icons Thriving Beyond Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to be celebrated icons in the football world, despite no longer being attached to European clubs. Their impressive skills have earned them a place on the esteemed 26-man shortlist compiled by FIFPRO for the world team of the year.

In this year's selection, 24 out of 26 players come from clubs in top European leagues such as England, Germany, Spain, and France. Remarkably, Messi and Ronaldo stand out as the sole representatives from clubs outside Europe, showcasing their undying influence in the sport.

The Netherlands-based global players' union, FIFPRO, whose members are drawn from 70 countries, cast over 28,000 votes to form the shortlist. The final team will be announced on December 9, bringing attention to these world-class talents who continue to shine brightly on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024