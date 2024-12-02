Messi and Ronaldo: Legendary Icons Thriving Beyond Europe

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to be celebrated icons in the football world, despite no longer being attached to European clubs. Their impressive skills have earned them a place on the esteemed 26-man shortlist compiled by FIFPRO for the world team of the year.

In this year's selection, 24 out of 26 players come from clubs in top European leagues such as England, Germany, Spain, and France. Remarkably, Messi and Ronaldo stand out as the sole representatives from clubs outside Europe, showcasing their undying influence in the sport.

The Netherlands-based global players' union, FIFPRO, whose members are drawn from 70 countries, cast over 28,000 votes to form the shortlist. The final team will be announced on December 9, bringing attention to these world-class talents who continue to shine brightly on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)