Sports Highlights: From Falcons' Struggles to TCU's Climb
The Atlanta Falcons remain committed to Kirk Cousins despite a losing streak. The Bears' GM Ryan Poles is tasked with finding a new head coach. Concerns grow over Taysom Hill's injury. TCU and Duke rise in women's basketball polls. Various athletes face setbacks and decisions amid the competitive sports world.
In the world of sports, the Atlanta Falcons have decided to retain Kirk Cousins as their starting quarterback, despite his recent struggles. Cousins, 36, has thrown six interceptions and no touchdowns during a three-game losing streak, most recently against the Los Angeles Chargers with a poor passer rating.
Bears' general manager Ryan Poles has been given another chance to hire a new head coach after Matt Eberflus was ousted. Poles will lead the search for a suitable candidate following the Bears' consecutive losses. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints fear Taysom Hill's season may be over due to a knee injury.
Elsewhere, women's basketball teams TCU and Duke have made impressive strides, entering the top 10 of the Associated Press poll. On the field, several athletes face pivotal moments, including injury recoveries and decisions regarding their professional futures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
