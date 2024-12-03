Left Menu

Mitchell Marsh Fit for Pink-Ball Test Amid Soreness Concerns

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has confirmed his fitness for the upcoming pink-ball Test against India, despite recent ankle issues. While he might play as a specialist batter, Marsh's impressive form and performance in the recent Perth Test provide confidence. Uncapped Beau Webster remains on standby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:47 IST
Mitchell Marsh. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has declared his readiness for the second Adelaide Test against India. Despite dealing with ongoing ankle issues, Marsh is set to feature in the pink-ball, day-night match commencing on December 6. Uncapped Tasmanian cricketer Beau Webster has been brought in as cover for the 33-year-old.

In a statement reported by Nine's Wide World of Sports, Marsh confirmed his fitness by saying, "Body's all good, sweet. I'll be good to go." Sydney Morning Herald, however, reported that Marsh might take up a specialist batter role in the match. This comes after he arrived in Adelaide with unexpected soreness, stemming from previous ankle surgeries.

Marsh showcased his skill during the Perth Test's demanding run-chase, scoring a brisk 47 and taking three wickets. Post-match, Australian captain Pat Cummins noted Marsh's soreness and highlighted the importance of monitoring his condition in the days leading up to the Adelaide Test. Since his return to Test cricket in the Ashes, Marsh has been a key player with the bat, amassing 803 runs across 20 innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

