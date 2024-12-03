Neale Fraser: Australia’s Tennis Icon and Davis Cup Legend Dies at 91

Neale Fraser, a towering figure in Australian tennis, has passed away at the age of 91. Known for his exceptional skills on the court, Fraser secured three Grand Slam singles titles and 16 Grand Slam doubles championships during his career.

As the captain of the Australian Davis Cup team for a record duration of 24 years, Fraser led his country to four titles. He was a contemporary of legends like Rod Laver, who expressed his sadness over the loss of his 'dear mate.'

Fraser's contributions to tennis went beyond his playing days. His mentorship of players like Pat Cash left a lasting impact on the sport, making him a revered figure in Australia's tennis history.

