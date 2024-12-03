Left Menu

Adelaide Test: Jaiswal and Kohli Set to Break Cricket Legends' Records

As India prepares for the Adelaide pink-ball Test against Australia, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli are poised to surpass cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Don Bradman. With Jaiswal close to breaking Tendulkar's 2010 record and Kohli one century away from Bradman's milestone, the battle intensifies.

  • Country:
  • Australia

As India gears up for the upcoming pink-ball Test against Australia at Adelaide, excitement is building around Indian batting sensations Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli. Both players have a golden opportunity to etch their names in cricket history, potentially surpassing icons Sachin Tendulkar and Don Bradman respectively.

The Test series, which resumes on December 6, sees India entering with confidence after a 295-run victory in Perth. While India's bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, dominated the first Test, the spotlight now shifts to India's batsmen. They are determined to overcome their infamous 2020 Adelaide collapse, where India recorded their lowest Test score of 36.

Jaiswal, a 22-year-old sensation, is on an impressive run, having scored 1,280 runs this year at a phenomenal average. He is close to breaking Tendulkar's 2010 record of most Test runs by an Indian in a calendar year. Meanwhile, Kohli is chasing Bradman's record, needing just one more century in Australia to equal the legendary batsman. A stellar performance from both could cement India's series lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

