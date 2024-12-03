Left Menu

Remembering Raj Manchanda: Squash Legend's Imprint on Indian Sports

Raj Manchanda, a legendary squash player and Arjuna Award winner, passed away at 79. Known for his outstanding dominance in national and international squash events, Manchanda left a significant mark with his unparalleled skills and leadership, securing multiple titles and accolades for India from 1977-1982.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:12 IST
Remembering Raj Manchanda: Squash Legend's Imprint on Indian Sports
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary squash player Raj Manchanda, an Arjuna Award recipient, passed away at 79, as confirmed by family sources.

His reign as the undisputed national champion from 1977 to 1982 earned him a total of six national titles. Additionally, he represented India globally with his exceptional skills.

Manchanda's legacy includes a notable presence on the court, distinctive for his precise use of the lob and his achievements with the Indian team, including a remarkable fourth-place in the 1984 Asian Championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024