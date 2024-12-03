Remembering Raj Manchanda: Squash Legend's Imprint on Indian Sports
Raj Manchanda, a legendary squash player and Arjuna Award winner, passed away at 79. Known for his outstanding dominance in national and international squash events, Manchanda left a significant mark with his unparalleled skills and leadership, securing multiple titles and accolades for India from 1977-1982.
Legendary squash player Raj Manchanda, an Arjuna Award recipient, passed away at 79, as confirmed by family sources.
His reign as the undisputed national champion from 1977 to 1982 earned him a total of six national titles. Additionally, he represented India globally with his exceptional skills.
Manchanda's legacy includes a notable presence on the court, distinctive for his precise use of the lob and his achievements with the Indian team, including a remarkable fourth-place in the 1984 Asian Championships.
