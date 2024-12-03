Chelsea's New Tactical Era: Maresca's Unexpected Progress

Chelsea's football squad has swiftly embraced Enzo Maresca's tactical vision with surprising effectiveness, the manager revealed ahead of their Premier League clash with Southampton.

Maresca, who took on the role earlier this year to propel Chelsea back into the Champions League, is currently steering the team to third in the league standings, only trailing Liverpool and Arsenal.

Despite their success, Maresca emphasized further potential growth while addressing the setback of Wesley Fofana's injury. The defender, a pivotal figure in Chelsea's defense, will be missing weeks due to a hamstring issue, necessitating potential reshuffles in the backline.

