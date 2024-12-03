Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi Set to Dazzle at Norway Chess 2025

At a youthful age of just 21, Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi is poised to make his presence felt at Norway Chess 2025, one of the chess world's most esteemed tournaments. Ranked World No. 4, Erigaisi has rapidly ascended the chess hierarchy, leaving an impressive trail of victories in his wake.

His remarkable journey witnessed a groundbreaking year in 2022, with significant triumphs such as winning the Chess Challengers and claiming the Indian National Champion title. He then dominated the 28th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival, followed by a resounding victory at the Chess India Blitz, cementing his reputation as a formidable competitor.

Erigaisi's momentum carried into 2023, marked by his triumph at the Sharjah Masters and notable quarterfinals finish in the World Cup. His winning stride continued into 2024 with victories in several prestigious tournaments, including the Chess Olympiad, where he helped Team India secure gold. His achievements have etched his name alongside chess legends, having surpassed a live rating of 2800, making him India's top player.

As anticipation mounts for Norway Chess 2025, Erigaisi conveyed his excitement about the tournament's innovative format, noting the unique time control and Armageddon format as highlights. Kjell Madland, the founder of Norway Chess, expressed the tournament's honor in hosting such a distinguished player.

(With inputs from agencies.)