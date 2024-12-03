Left Menu

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi Set to Dazzle at Norway Chess 2025

At 21, Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi, ranked World No. 4, prepares for his debut at Norway Chess 2025. Known for his remarkable rise and strategic finesse, Erigaisi has hit several milestones, including leading Team India to gold at the Chess Olympiad and surpassing a 2800 live rating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:38 IST
Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi Set to Dazzle at Norway Chess 2025
Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi (Image: AICF media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

At a youthful age of just 21, Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi is poised to make his presence felt at Norway Chess 2025, one of the chess world's most esteemed tournaments. Ranked World No. 4, Erigaisi has rapidly ascended the chess hierarchy, leaving an impressive trail of victories in his wake.

His remarkable journey witnessed a groundbreaking year in 2022, with significant triumphs such as winning the Chess Challengers and claiming the Indian National Champion title. He then dominated the 28th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival, followed by a resounding victory at the Chess India Blitz, cementing his reputation as a formidable competitor.

Erigaisi's momentum carried into 2023, marked by his triumph at the Sharjah Masters and notable quarterfinals finish in the World Cup. His winning stride continued into 2024 with victories in several prestigious tournaments, including the Chess Olympiad, where he helped Team India secure gold. His achievements have etched his name alongside chess legends, having surpassed a live rating of 2800, making him India's top player.

As anticipation mounts for Norway Chess 2025, Erigaisi conveyed his excitement about the tournament's innovative format, noting the unique time control and Armageddon format as highlights. Kjell Madland, the founder of Norway Chess, expressed the tournament's honor in hosting such a distinguished player.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024