Mumbai Triumphs as Suryakumar and Dube Shine in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

In the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube led Mumbai to a triumphant victory over Services. Their partnership of 130 runs, alongside Shardul Thakur's impressive bowling, ensured a 39-run win. Elsewhere, Bengal and Jharkhand also celebrated victories against Bihar and Delhi respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav stepped into the spotlight with a stellar 70 off 46 balls, marking his debut in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Alongside Shivam Dube's explosive return from injury, scoring a swift 71 off 37 balls, they powered Mumbai to a 39-run victory over Services.

This triumph came courtesy of a formidable 130-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Yadav and Dube, propelling Mumbai to 192 for 4 while batting first. Their combined 11 sixes left the Services' bowlers scrambling for options, with off-spinner Nitin Tanwar conceding 54 runs in his four-over spell.

Despite Services' efforts, they succumbed to 153 all out, thanks to Shardul Thakur's brilliant bowling figures of 4/25. The match saw notable performances across India, with Bengal and Jharkhand also securing wins in their respective group matches against Bihar and Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

