Odisha's Rising Stars: Trio to Represent India at Junior Asia Cup

Three promising athletes from Odisha are set to represent India in the Junior Women's Hockey Team at the upcoming Women's Junior Asia Cup, slated for December 7 to 15 in Muscat, Oman. Sunelita Toppo, Mamita Oram, and Puja Sahoo have been selected as part of a 20-member squad aiming to defend India's title.

For these young talents hailing from Sundargarh, the tournament is a chance to showcase their prowess on the international stage and amplify Odisha's growing reputation in field hockey. Sunelita Toppo, reflecting on last year's gold medal win, expressed her aspirations to replicate the feat. 'My goal is to come back with the gold,' she declared, highlighting her commitment to success.

Sunelita, a 17-year-old forward already seasoned with senior team experience, attracted attention in the Hockey India League auction, joining the Delhi SG Pipers for Rs 24 Lakhs. Puja Sahoo, making her debut, shared her pride and gratitude towards Odisha's support and infrastructure, emphasizing the impact of grassroots development. Meanwhile, Mamita Oram echoed the sentiment, expressing pride in Odisha's comprehensive support for athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)