Prithvi Shaw's Road to Redemption: A Call for Fitness

Kevin Pietersen urges Prithvi Shaw to ditch social media and focus on fitness for his career revival. Despite a promising start, Shaw faces challenges after not being picked in the IPL. Calls for a comeback emphasize dedicated training to regain his past cricketing success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:10 IST
Prithvi Shaw
Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has issued a wake-up call to Prithvi Shaw, advising the young cricketer to abandon social media distractions and concentrate on achieving peak fitness levels.

At 25, Shaw stands at a pivotal point in his career, after IPL franchises passed on him, despite a base price of Rs 75 lakh. His early promise, marked by a debut Test century, is overshadowed by recent setbacks.

As former ODI specialist Mohammed Kaif points out, Shaw's off-field reputation may be impacting his game. Pietersen advocates for Shaw's comeback, stressing that dedication to fitness could pave the way for a return to his former glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

