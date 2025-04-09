Left Menu

Shashank Singh Credits Brian Lara for Batting Success in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh shines in IPL 2025, crediting Brian Lara's guidance for his batting prowess. Lara's advice helped balance timing with aggression, leading to a stellar performance against Chennai Super Kings. Singh highlights the importance of mentorship from coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer in the team's journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:11 IST
Shashank Singh (Photo: IPL/BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Kings' vibrant batsman, Shashank Singh, attributes his IPL 2025 success to the legendary West Indies cricketer Brian Lara. Singh, recently showcasing his explosive batting against Chennai Super Kings, believes Lara's wisdom on balancing timing with aggression has been pivotal in his middle-order role.

In a post-match conversation, Singh highlighted the influence Lara had on him during his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad, despite an unremarkable performance then. Lara's core advice was to prioritize timing over imitation, a lesson Singh cherishes as he propels Punjab to intimidating scores, such as their recent 219/6 against Chennai.

Further credit is given to Punjab's captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting, both of whom Singh lauds for their motivational support. Shreyas' transparent communication and Ponting's encouragement to express freely have been instrumental in the team's impressive 18-run victory and overall campaign strategy in this IPL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

