Jill Ellis Appointed FIFA's Chief Football Officer

Jill Ellis, the two-time Women's World Cup-winning coach, has taken a full-time position with FIFA as its chief football officer, effective Tuesday.

Ellis will collaborate with Arsène Wenger, the chief of global football development at FIFA, continuing a partnership initiated in 2021. Ellis made significant contributions by leading the governing body's technical advisory group for women's soccer.

During her tenure as the United States coach, Ellis secured consecutive world titles in 2015 and 2019. Together with former Arsenal coach Wenger, Ellis championed FIFA president Gianni Infantino's endeavor to hold the World Cup every two years, though this initiative faced opposition from European and South American soccer bodies and was subsequently shelved.

The establishment of the chief football officer role underscores FIFA's commitment to creating a diverse, inclusive, and accessible global football community, aiming to ensure that football remains a sport for everyone, according to the governing body.

A statement from the National Women's Soccer League team San Diego Wave announced Ellis' departure, celebrating her leadership in setting high standards as an expansion club. "Under Jill's leadership, the Wave set a standard of excellence as an expansion club in the NWSL," remarked club owner Lauren Leichtman.

(With inputs from agencies.)