Remembering 'El Magnifico': The Legendary Legacy of Israel Vázquez

Israel Vázquez, a renowned Mexican boxer and three-time bantamweight world champion, has passed away at the age of 46. Known as 'El Magnifico,' Vázquez succumbed to sarcoma. His memorable career includes intense rivalries, particularly with Rafael Márquez, and culminated in a commendable record of 44-5.

Updated: 03-12-2024 22:25 IST
Israel Vázquez, the esteemed Mexican boxer celebrated for winning three bantamweight world titles, has died at age 46 from sarcoma. Known by his ring name 'El Magnifico,' Vázquez left an indelible mark on the boxing scene with his skill and determination.

Mauricio Sulaiman, the World Boxing Council president, confirmed Vázquez's passing on Tuesday, offering condolences and support to his family. The sports world mourns the loss while remembering Vázquez's formidable legacy.

Vázquez, who debuted in 1995, made headlines with his gripping series of matches against Rafael Márquez. His career was marked by remarkable victories, despite significant setbacks like a detached retina. Ultimately, Vázquez's professional record stands at an impressive 44 wins, five losses, and 32 knockouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

