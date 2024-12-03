Left Menu

U Mumba Clinches Dominant Victory in Maharashtra Derby

In a thrilling encounter at the Balewadi Sports Complex, U Mumba triumphed over Puneri Paltan with a decisive 43-29 win in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11. With standout performances from Ajit Chauhan and Manjeet, U Mumba asserted its dominance in this intense rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 23:18 IST
Players in action (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

U Mumba emerged victorious against Puneri Paltan, securing a 43-29 win at the Balewadi Sports Complex during Match 90 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11. Ajit Chauhan stole the show with 12 points, while Manjeet contributed five, bolstering U Mumba's commanding performance.

The fiercely contested Maharashtra Derby saw Sombir and Sunil Kumar deliver High-5s for U Mumba, while Puneri Paltan's standout player, Pankaj Mohite, scored nine points. Despite Puneri Paltan's early dominance and a brief lead at halftime, U Mumba's tactical gameplay turned the tide.

As the game unfolded, Ajit Chauhan's Super Raid and subsequent Super 10 marked a turning point, extending U Mumba's lead. Their solid defense, led by Sunil Kumar and Sombir, held firm against Puneri Paltan's efforts, sealing a well-earned victory for U Mumba.

(With inputs from agencies.)

