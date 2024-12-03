India Shines at Asian Women's Handball Championship with Thrilling Win

In a gripping opener at the 20th Asian Women's Handball Championship, the Indian women's team clinched a hard-fought 31-28 victory against Hong Kong, buoyed by stellar performances from Bhawana Sharma and Menika. The team's positive start saw Priyanka Thakur score their first goal, setting a strong tone for the match.

India's defense, anchored by captain Diksha Kumari, held firm against Hong Kong's relentless offense, successfully blocking three penalty shots in the first half. The team led 16-10 at the break, showcasing both attacking prowess and defensive resilience in crucial moments.

Despite Hong Kong's spirited comeback attempt, India's strategic counter-attacks, led by Bhawana, solidified their triumph as they maintained control of the game's pace. In other matches, Kazakhstan surprised favorites China, Japan dominated Iran, and South Korea overwhelmed Singapore, setting high stakes for upcoming clashes.

