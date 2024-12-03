Kohli vs. Bumrah: A Test Match Prelude

India's cricket icons, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, engaged in rigorous training before the upcoming pink-ball Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide against Australia, reports ESPNcricinfo. As preparations for the second Test escalate, intense throwdowns and challenging bowlers mark India's sessions.

The highlight was Virat Kohli facing Jasprit Bumrah. Through the early exchanges, Kohli allowed a few deliveries to pass but soon responded with an impressive backfoot punch, showcasing his readiness against Bumrah, India's finest fast bowler.

Bumrah's ability to generate movement off the pitch was remarkable. Bowling around the wicket allowed him to challenge Rishabh Pant's bat edge effortlessly. Batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal got caught behind, and even captain Rohit Sharma seemed rushed when facing him.

KL Rahul fell victim to Akash Deep's pace and lateral movement. The team, before diving into intense practice, connected over a game of team foot volleyball using chairs as a net.

India leads the BGT series 1-0 after a historical 295-run win in Perth. With the day-night Test in Adelaide approaching, Australia declared their squad including Captain Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, and Mitchell Starc.

(With inputs from agencies.)