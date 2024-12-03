Kohli vs. Bumrah: A Test Match Prelude
Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah intensify their training ahead of India's pink-ball Test in Adelaide against Australia. The session, marked by fierce competition, highlighted Kohli's impressive backfoot punch against Bumrah's skilled bowling. India's team is set to challenge Australia, holding a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.
- Country:
- Australia
India's cricket icons, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, engaged in rigorous training before the upcoming pink-ball Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide against Australia, reports ESPNcricinfo. As preparations for the second Test escalate, intense throwdowns and challenging bowlers mark India's sessions.
The highlight was Virat Kohli facing Jasprit Bumrah. Through the early exchanges, Kohli allowed a few deliveries to pass but soon responded with an impressive backfoot punch, showcasing his readiness against Bumrah, India's finest fast bowler.
Bumrah's ability to generate movement off the pitch was remarkable. Bowling around the wicket allowed him to challenge Rishabh Pant's bat edge effortlessly. Batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal got caught behind, and even captain Rohit Sharma seemed rushed when facing him.
KL Rahul fell victim to Akash Deep's pace and lateral movement. The team, before diving into intense practice, connected over a game of team foot volleyball using chairs as a net.
India leads the BGT series 1-0 after a historical 295-run win in Perth. With the day-night Test in Adelaide approaching, Australia declared their squad including Captain Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, and Mitchell Starc.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Epic Showdown at Optus: India vs Australia Kick-Starts with High Stakes
Clash of Titans: India vs Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Gill's Fitness and Shami's Return: Key Talking Points Ahead of India vs Australia Test Series
High Stakes Clash: India vs Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25
India vs Australia: A Tense Start to the First Test