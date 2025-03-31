India vs Australia: A Crucial White-Ball Showdown

India is gearing up for a significant white-ball tour of Australia later this year, featuring a thrilling lineup of matches including three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20 Internationals (T20Is). This hotly anticipated series is a crucial litmus test for both teams as they prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup in 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The action kicks off with the ODI series, starting October 19 in Perth. The iconic Adelaide Oval will host the second ODI on October 23, while the final match of the 50-over series will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25. Historically, Australia holds an edge over India in ODIs, with 84 wins out of 152 encounters. India has claimed victory in 58 games, while 10 matches ended without a result, underscoring the intense competition.

The series subsequently shifts focus to the T20 format, with five matches scheduled at various venues. The first T20I is set in Canberra, followed by Melbourne on October 31, Hobart on November 2, Gold Coast on November 6, and the final clash in Brisbane on November 8. In T20Is, India has traditionally had the upper hand against Australia, winning 20 out of 32 matches. As the T20 World Cup approaches, this series offers both teams a vital opportunity for preparation, with Australian pitches presenting a formidable challenge to the Indian squad as they both aim to fine-tune their squads for the global event.

(With inputs from agencies.)