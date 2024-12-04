AC Milan's Dominant Display Secures Coppa Italia Triumph

AC Milan breezed into the Coppa Italia quarter-finals with a commanding 6-1 victory over Serie B side Sassuolo at the San Siro.

Samuel Chukwueze's first-half brace, along with strikes from Tijjani Reijnders and Rafael Leao, gave Milan a comfortable 4-0 lead by the game's 23rd minute.

Despite a reduced intensity in the second half, Davide Calabria and Tammy Abraham secured the win, while Sassuolo's Samuele Mulattieri managed a consolation goal. Milan will now face the victor of the clash between AS Roma and Sampdoria.

(With inputs from agencies.)