AC Milan's Dominant Display Secures Coppa Italia Triumph
AC Milan cruised to the Coppa Italia quarter-finals with a 6-1 victory over Sassuolo, highlighted by Samuel Chukwueze's two first-half goals. With a commanding 4-0 lead by the 23rd minute, Milan eased through, setting up a clash with either AS Roma or Sampdoria.
AC Milan breezed into the Coppa Italia quarter-finals with a commanding 6-1 victory over Serie B side Sassuolo at the San Siro.
Samuel Chukwueze's first-half brace, along with strikes from Tijjani Reijnders and Rafael Leao, gave Milan a comfortable 4-0 lead by the game's 23rd minute.
Despite a reduced intensity in the second half, Davide Calabria and Tammy Abraham secured the win, while Sassuolo's Samuele Mulattieri managed a consolation goal. Milan will now face the victor of the clash between AS Roma and Sampdoria.
