AC Milan's Dominant Display Secures Coppa Italia Triumph

AC Milan cruised to the Coppa Italia quarter-finals with a 6-1 victory over Sassuolo, highlighted by Samuel Chukwueze's two first-half goals. With a commanding 4-0 lead by the 23rd minute, Milan eased through, setting up a clash with either AS Roma or Sampdoria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 04-12-2024 03:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 03:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

AC Milan breezed into the Coppa Italia quarter-finals with a commanding 6-1 victory over Serie B side Sassuolo at the San Siro.

Samuel Chukwueze's first-half brace, along with strikes from Tijjani Reijnders and Rafael Leao, gave Milan a comfortable 4-0 lead by the game's 23rd minute.

Despite a reduced intensity in the second half, Davide Calabria and Tammy Abraham secured the win, while Sassuolo's Samuele Mulattieri managed a consolation goal. Milan will now face the victor of the clash between AS Roma and Sampdoria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

