Record-Breaking Sale: Don Bradman's Iconic Cap Fetches Over $300,000

A test cap once worn by legendary cricketer Don Bradman has fetched a remarkable A$479,700, setting a record for the prized artifact linked to Australia's cricket icon.

The cap, known as the 'baggy green,' was donned by Bradman during India's inaugural cricket tour of Australia in 1947-48. Bradman scored a total of 715 runs in a five-test series, establishing his prowess and leading Australia to a 4-0 series win.

The iconic cap, once gifted to the Indian team manager and then to wicketkeeper PK Sen, entered the auction with an initial estimate of A$300,000-A$400,000. Bonhams, a Sydney auction house, confirmed the sale to an Australian bidder.

