Left Menu

Record-Breaking Sale: Don Bradman's Iconic Cap Fetches Over $300,000

A sun-faded test cap worn by cricket legend Don Bradman during India's first Australia tour in 1947-48 was sold for A$479,700. Having a record value for a Bradman cap, it was auctioned to an Australian buyer. The cap's history traces back to being gifted to an Indian team manager.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 04-12-2024 05:49 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 05:49 IST
Record-Breaking Sale: Don Bradman's Iconic Cap Fetches Over $300,000
  • Country:
  • Australia

A test cap once worn by legendary cricketer Don Bradman has fetched a remarkable A$479,700, setting a record for the prized artifact linked to Australia's cricket icon.

The cap, known as the 'baggy green,' was donned by Bradman during India's inaugural cricket tour of Australia in 1947-48. Bradman scored a total of 715 runs in a five-test series, establishing his prowess and leading Australia to a 4-0 series win.

The iconic cap, once gifted to the Indian team manager and then to wicketkeeper PK Sen, entered the auction with an initial estimate of A$300,000-A$400,000. Bonhams, a Sydney auction house, confirmed the sale to an Australian bidder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024