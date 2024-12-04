Left Menu

Green Pitch Awaits as India and Australia Clash in Adelaide's Pink-Ball Test

The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will see India aiming to overcome the ghosts of their 2020 Adelaide performance. With a six-millimetre grass pitch, both teams anticipate challenging conditions. Curator Damian Hough predicts a competitive bat-and-ball contest in the day-night Test starting December 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 10:02 IST
Green Pitch Awaits as India and Australia Clash in Adelaide's Pink-Ball Test
Damian Hough. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

As India and Australia brace for another showdown in Adelaide, the focus is firmly on the six millimetres of grass set to cover the pitch for the pink-ball Test, a factor head curator Damian Hough says will play a pivotal role. The match, commencing December 6, sees India entering with momentum, courtesy of Jasprit Bumrah's stellar leadership and bowling prowess in the first Test.

Australia's memories of India's record-low score of 36 during the infamous 2020 Adelaide Test linger as both teams gear up for a cerebral clash. Hough said the pitch promises an even contest, though batting under lights could prove challenging. While the grass will offer some leverage to quicks, spinners could also find some turn and bounce, making shot-making an essential skill for batsmen.

Hough acknowledged the unpredictable nature of Test pitches, expressing hope for a dynamic surface that evolves over the course of the match. Recent Test matches in Perth highlighted the significant shift from tough to favorable conditions, emphasizing the quality of ball and player partnerships. With a 1-0 series lead, India looks to extend their advantage, while Australia seeks redemption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024