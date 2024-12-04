Green Pitch Awaits as India and Australia Clash in Adelaide's Pink-Ball Test

As India and Australia brace for another showdown in Adelaide, the focus is firmly on the six millimetres of grass set to cover the pitch for the pink-ball Test, a factor head curator Damian Hough says will play a pivotal role. The match, commencing December 6, sees India entering with momentum, courtesy of Jasprit Bumrah's stellar leadership and bowling prowess in the first Test.

Australia's memories of India's record-low score of 36 during the infamous 2020 Adelaide Test linger as both teams gear up for a cerebral clash. Hough said the pitch promises an even contest, though batting under lights could prove challenging. While the grass will offer some leverage to quicks, spinners could also find some turn and bounce, making shot-making an essential skill for batsmen.

Hough acknowledged the unpredictable nature of Test pitches, expressing hope for a dynamic surface that evolves over the course of the match. Recent Test matches in Perth highlighted the significant shift from tough to favorable conditions, emphasizing the quality of ball and player partnerships. With a 1-0 series lead, India looks to extend their advantage, while Australia seeks redemption.

