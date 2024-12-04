The New Wave in Golf: Hero World Challenge Kicks Off

The Hero World Challenge is set to begin, showcasing a dynamic range of talent despite the absence of the legendary Tiger Woods, who is recovering from recent surgery. World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, leads a formidable field in this prestigious golfing event.

Scheffler, who has already secured seven PGA Tour titles this year, is keen on matching Woods' three consecutive Player of the Year awards. Alongside Scheffler, experienced golfers like Justin Thomas and Robert MacIntyre are eyeing their first victories in this competition.

In a significant addition to this year's challenge, promising players of Indian origin, including Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia, and Aaron Rai, will make their debut. As part of a growing global interest, their participation adds a fresh dimension to the tournament's competitive spirit.

