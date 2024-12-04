Vaughan Criticizes Australia's Lack of Aggression Against India

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has voiced concerns about Australia's lack of aggression during their loss to India in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test held in Perth. He specifically criticized the Australian batting lineup, noting that it did not match up to their illustrious past standards.

With India dominating Perth's Test, aided by standout performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, Australia's once-feared batting lineup, featuring stars like Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, was exposed. Vaughan observed that India played with heightened aggression and confidence, reminiscent of how Australia used to dominate.

The criticisms come ahead of the second Test in Adelaide, where Australia's underwhelming batting could be key. Vaughan suggested that the absence of retired player David Warner's aggressive influence might have impacted the team, emphasizing the need for Australia's batsmen to regain their form to support their formidable bowlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)