Left Menu

India Gears Up for Crucial ODI Series Against Australia

India is set to face Australia in a pivotal ODI series to address batting inconsistency ahead of the Women's World Cup. The series provides both teams with challenges: India struggles with form, while Australia, missing regular skipper Alyssa Healy, aims to shed rust after a long break.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 04-12-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:17 IST
India Gears Up for Crucial ODI Series Against Australia
national cricket stadium Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Australia

India prepares to address its batting inconsistencies in the upcoming ODI series against Australia, starting Thursday, as it seeks to solidify its combination ahead of next year's Women's World Cup.

The Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, travels to Australia with a recent 2-1 series win against New Zealand but continues to battle form issues. Shafali Verma's exclusion marks a bid to reshape the lineup.

Australia, facing India without regular skipper Alyssa Healy due to an injury, looks to regain form after nine months away from ODIs, with Tahlia McGrath captaining the side for the first full series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024