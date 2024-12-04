India Gears Up for Crucial ODI Series Against Australia

India prepares to address its batting inconsistencies in the upcoming ODI series against Australia, starting Thursday, as it seeks to solidify its combination ahead of next year's Women's World Cup.

The Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, travels to Australia with a recent 2-1 series win against New Zealand but continues to battle form issues. Shafali Verma's exclusion marks a bid to reshape the lineup.

Australia, facing India without regular skipper Alyssa Healy due to an injury, looks to regain form after nine months away from ODIs, with Tahlia McGrath captaining the side for the first full series.

(With inputs from agencies.)