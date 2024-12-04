Left Menu

Thierry Brinkman Gears Up for Hockey India League Comeback

Dutch hockey star Thierry Brinkman is set to join the Kalinga Lancers for the Hockey India League 2024-25. Brinkman, who played a pivotal role in the Netherlands' Olympic victory, expresses excitement about engaging with Indian hockey culture and the return of the league after a seven-year break.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:21 IST
Thierry Brinkman Gears Up for Hockey India League Comeback
Thierry Brinkman. (Photo- HIL/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dutch hockey sensation Thierry Brinkman is poised to make waves in the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25, joining the Kalinga Lancers. The tournament's triumphant return after seven years has everyone buzzing, and Brinkman isn't shy about voicing his enthusiasm for playing in India, a country he dubs a haven for hockey zeal.

Recalling his anticipation, Brinkman reminisced about past victories, particularly at Rourkela, where he deems the stadium to be the most stunning globally. Fresh from leading the Netherlands to an Olympic gold in Paris 2024, Brinkman looks forward to deepening his connection with the Indian hockey community.

Brinkman praised the auction system in HIL, which he credits for its uniqueness and worldwide allure. For professionals like him, HIL isn't just a game; it's a significant income source, merging sportsmanship with sponsorships. The league's financial incentives make it a vital platform for athletes, with matches scheduled to kick off on December 28 and the men's final on February 1, 2025, in Rourkela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024