Thierry Brinkman Gears Up for Hockey India League Comeback

Dutch hockey sensation Thierry Brinkman is poised to make waves in the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25, joining the Kalinga Lancers. The tournament's triumphant return after seven years has everyone buzzing, and Brinkman isn't shy about voicing his enthusiasm for playing in India, a country he dubs a haven for hockey zeal.

Recalling his anticipation, Brinkman reminisced about past victories, particularly at Rourkela, where he deems the stadium to be the most stunning globally. Fresh from leading the Netherlands to an Olympic gold in Paris 2024, Brinkman looks forward to deepening his connection with the Indian hockey community.

Brinkman praised the auction system in HIL, which he credits for its uniqueness and worldwide allure. For professionals like him, HIL isn't just a game; it's a significant income source, merging sportsmanship with sponsorships. The league's financial incentives make it a vital platform for athletes, with matches scheduled to kick off on December 28 and the men's final on February 1, 2025, in Rourkela.

(With inputs from agencies.)