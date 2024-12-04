Dramatic Shifts in Sports: Key Updates and Notable Changes

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has pleaded not guilty to DUI charges, with a pretrial conference set for January. Addison was arrested near LAX in July. His legal proceedings are part of a wider examination of responsibility in professional sports.

In women's basketball, UConn's Sarah Strong starred with 22 points in a game against Holy Cross, maintaining the team's unbeaten streak at 7-0. Her outstanding performance underscores UConn's dominance this season.

NASCAR is seeking to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit filed by 23XI Racing, led by Michael Jordan. The lawsuit raises questions about competition within racing circuits, with NASCAR accused of monopolistic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)