South Africa Aims for World Test Glory Against Sri Lanka

South Africa's quest for a spot in the World Test Championship final intensifies with their upcoming match against Sri Lanka at St George's Park, Gqeberha, on Thursday. A victory would significantly boost their chances of reaching the decider at Lord’s next year.

The home team must win this second and final test in the series and also triumph in two home matches against Pakistan to secure a guaranteed place in the final. They crushed Sri Lanka by 233 runs in the first test in Durban, but Gqeberha's pitch might favor the visitors.

South Africa faces lineup changes due to injuries, with Wiaan Mulder and Gerald Coetzee out, while 18-year-old Kwena Maphaka joins the squad as a potential debutant. The hosts look to build on their series opener achievements, including standout performances from pacer Marco Jansen and batsmen Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs.

(With inputs from agencies.)