Harry Brook Surges in ICC Test Rankings, Challenges Joe Root

England cricketer Harry Brook is now a key contender in the race for the title of the best Test batter in the world. On Wednesday, the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings revealed Brook's ascent following his exceptional performance against New Zealand, where he scored a remarkable 171 runs, propelling him to second place.

While Joe Root experienced an unfamiliar setback with a Test duck, Brook closed the ratings gap to just 41 points, achieving a new personal high. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped to fourth, and England's Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes also advanced, demonstrating strong performances against the Black Caps.

Significant shifts were noted within the top 10 due to the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka. Kamindu Mendis and Temba Bavuma earned career-high ratings, with Mendis achieving seventh and Bavuma a laudable tenth. Meanwhile, Marco Jansen's stellar 11-wicket haul in Durban elevated his bowling and all-rounder rankings significantly.

The South African pacer, known for his towering presence, surged 19 ranks to ninth for bowlers and ascended to second among all-rounders. India's Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja maintain lead positions in their categories. Sri Lanka's Vishwa Fernando improved to 29th, while England's Brydon Carse and Shoaib Bashir also rose in ranking against New Zealand.

In white-ball cricket, Pakistan's Saim Ayub made notable gains in ODI and T20I categories, following strong performances in Zimbabwe. Teammate Abbas Afridi progressed in the T20I bowlers' list, with Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza climbing in the ODI bowlers' rankings, emphasizing a vibrant reshuffle in cricket standings globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)