Vacant BCCI Secretary Post Stirs Speculation After Jay Shah's ICC Move

With Jay Shah assuming the role of the International Cricket Council's youngest chairman on December 1, a significant vacancy now exists within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as officials deliberate over the replacement for the secretary position.

The 2022 constitutional amendment has made the secretary the most powerful office-bearer in the BCCI, possessing authority over cricketing and non-cricketing matters, with the CEO operating under his direction. The transition of this critical role is underway, with stakeholders closely observing the developments.

Potential candidates mentioned include Gujarat's Anil Patel and current joint secretary Devjit Saikia, with rumors surrounding DDCA president Rohan Jaitley largely considered speculative at this stage. As the BCCI grapples with an apparent power vacuum, the need for a knowledgeable interim secretary is pressing, with the board required to resolve the transition by mid-January.

