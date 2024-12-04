Left Menu

From Dhoni's Shadow to Test Cricket Stardom: Rishabh Pant's Sensational Rise

Rishabh Pant filled the gap left by MS Dhoni in India's Test cricket lineup seamlessly, showing remarkable performances and resilience, especially after his car crash in 2022. His role was pivotal in India’s historic win against Australia. Former coach Rahul Dravid admires Pant's phenomenal cricket prowess and reflects on past series moments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:35 IST
From Dhoni's Shadow to Test Cricket Stardom: Rishabh Pant's Sensational Rise
Rishabh Pant
  • Country:
  • India

Rishabh Pant has seamlessly taken the baton from MS Dhoni in the Indian Test cricket lineup, a transition that former head coach Rahul Dravid acknowledges as exceptionally smooth. Pant's journey, marked by a swift recovery from a severe car crash in 2022, has been nothing short of remarkable.

His decisive performance, exemplified by a match-winning 89 at the Gabba, was instrumental in securing India's historic 2-1 series triumph in Australia during the 2020-21 tour. Pant continues to demonstrate his prowess, playing a vital role in ongoing series challenges.

Reflecting on his own cricketing journey, Dravid expressed nostalgia and acknowledged some regrets about past series outcomes, while appreciating India's recent successes 'Down Under.' His memories also include a notorious run-out incident involving Sourav Ganguly, which he candidly admits was a mistake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024