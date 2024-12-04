From Dhoni's Shadow to Test Cricket Stardom: Rishabh Pant's Sensational Rise
Rishabh Pant filled the gap left by MS Dhoni in India's Test cricket lineup seamlessly, showing remarkable performances and resilience, especially after his car crash in 2022. His role was pivotal in India’s historic win against Australia. Former coach Rahul Dravid admires Pant's phenomenal cricket prowess and reflects on past series moments.
Rishabh Pant has seamlessly taken the baton from MS Dhoni in the Indian Test cricket lineup, a transition that former head coach Rahul Dravid acknowledges as exceptionally smooth. Pant's journey, marked by a swift recovery from a severe car crash in 2022, has been nothing short of remarkable.
His decisive performance, exemplified by a match-winning 89 at the Gabba, was instrumental in securing India's historic 2-1 series triumph in Australia during the 2020-21 tour. Pant continues to demonstrate his prowess, playing a vital role in ongoing series challenges.
Reflecting on his own cricketing journey, Dravid expressed nostalgia and acknowledged some regrets about past series outcomes, while appreciating India's recent successes 'Down Under.' His memories also include a notorious run-out incident involving Sourav Ganguly, which he candidly admits was a mistake.

