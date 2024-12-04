Ollie Pope: England's Wicketkeeping Hope

Ollie Pope is set to continue as England's wicketkeeper in the absence of Jordan Cox, who suffered a thumb injury during a net session. The England team has announced an unchanged playing eleven for the second test match against New Zealand.

Although replacement wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson has traveled to New Zealand, the team trusts Pope to hold the fort. Pope previously filled this role when Ben Foakes was unwell in 2022 and succeeded by taking two catches and scoring 77 runs during the first test, which England won by eight wickets.

The team aims to secure their first away test series victory in two years as they prepare to face New Zealand once more in Wellington on Friday. The lineup includes Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, and captain Ben Stokes.

(With inputs from agencies.)