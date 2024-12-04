Left Menu

Ben Stokes Challenges ICC Over Rate Calculations

England captain Ben Stokes expresses dissatisfaction with the ICC's over rate calculations, having not signed an over rate sheet since the Ashes Test at Lord's. Stokes emphasizes tactical complexities as overlooked in the imposed fines. His ongoing concerns remain unanswered by the ICC.

England captain Ben Stokes has refrained from signing an over rate sheet since the Ashes Test at Lord's last year, awaiting discussions with the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding his concerns about over rate calculations.

Both England and New Zealand faced penalties in the form of three-point deductions from their World Test Championships tallies due to slow over rates during the first Test in Christchurch. Stokes attributes this issue to tactical aspects being disregarded in over rate considerations, especially since the game ended with a result despite timing.

Stokes criticized the disparity in addressing over rate issues globally, noting the absence of such problems in Asia due to spin-heavy cricket. He argued that captains make dynamic field changes and decisions that aren't accounted for in current over rate judgments. Despite his patience for over a year and productive discussions with match referees, Stokes still awaits a response from ICC officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

