Deccan Gladiators Clinch Third Abu Dhabi T10 Title with Stellar Performance

The Deccan Gladiators triumphed in the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10, defeating the Morrisville Samp Army with ease. Chasing 105, they reached the target with eight wickets and three overs to spare. Mushtaq Ahmed credited strong communication for their success, highlighting effective teamwork as key elements in clinching their third title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:13 IST
Deccan Gladiators' celebration after lifting Abu Dhabi T10 trophy (Image: Abu Dhabi T10). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a thrilling finale, the Deccan Gladiators emerged victorious over the Morrisville Samp Army in the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 held at Zayed Cricket Stadium. Chasing a moderate target of 105, the Gladiators demonstrated their prowess by winning with eight wickets in hand and more than three overs to spare, thrilling spectators with their performance.

The Deccan Gladiators' head coach, Mushtaq Ahmed, highlighted the team's strong communication skills as a decisive factor in securing their third title triumph. 'You can't change players in just ten days, but you can make them mentally strong,' he remarked, emphasizing the importance of maintaining morale and clarity in a short-format tournament.

Key performers included England's Tom Kohler-Cadmore and West Indies' Nicholas Pooran, who set the pace with a dominant batting display. Despite losing Pooran to a sharp catch by Mustafa, Kohler-Cadmore continued aggressively to guide the team to victory, overshadowing Morrisville's struggles to build momentum after losing wickets at regular intervals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

