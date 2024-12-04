Chess Tensions Rise: Gukesh and Liren Deadlocked After Another Draw

In another gripping contest at the World Chess Championship, Indian prodigy D Gukesh and reigning champion Ding Liren from China found themselves locked in yet another draw on Wednesday. This was the eighth game in their intense series, with both players demonstrating strategic prowess but ultimately agreeing to peace after 51 moves.

The intense match, taking place in front of an eager audience, keeps the duo level on points with 4 each. Neither side has reached the pivotal 7.5 points needed to secure the championship, leaving the outcome precariously poised with six games remaining. The possibility of ties leading to games under faster time control looms ever closer.

Despite initial opportunities for advantages, both chess masters opted for tactical restraint. Gukesh, who chose to forego an early repetition draw, reflected on the intricacies of their middle game, noting missed opportunities and acknowledging his team's support in the opening phases. Liren, on the other hand, revealed overlooked winning chances during the match, which showcased complex maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)