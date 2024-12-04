Left Menu

Chess Tensions Rise: Gukesh and Liren Deadlocked After Another Draw

In a tense eighth game of the World Chess Championship, Indian challenger D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China played to their sixth draw. Both remain tied at 4 points, needing 7.5 to win. Only six games remain before potential faster time control to break the tie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:58 IST
Chess Tensions Rise: Gukesh and Liren Deadlocked After Another Draw
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In another gripping contest at the World Chess Championship, Indian prodigy D Gukesh and reigning champion Ding Liren from China found themselves locked in yet another draw on Wednesday. This was the eighth game in their intense series, with both players demonstrating strategic prowess but ultimately agreeing to peace after 51 moves.

The intense match, taking place in front of an eager audience, keeps the duo level on points with 4 each. Neither side has reached the pivotal 7.5 points needed to secure the championship, leaving the outcome precariously poised with six games remaining. The possibility of ties leading to games under faster time control looms ever closer.

Despite initial opportunities for advantages, both chess masters opted for tactical restraint. Gukesh, who chose to forego an early repetition draw, reflected on the intricacies of their middle game, noting missed opportunities and acknowledging his team's support in the opening phases. Liren, on the other hand, revealed overlooked winning chances during the match, which showcased complex maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024