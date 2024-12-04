Heroic Goalkeeping Scripts Narrow Loss for India at Asian Women's Handball Championship

In a gripping encounter at the 20th Asian Women's Handball Championship, India fell narrowly to Iran with a 30-32 scoreline, despite a stunning defensive effort by seasoned goalkeeper Nina Shil.

Shalini Thakur and Bhawana Sharma contributed crucial goals that were matched by Iran's resilient defence. Meanwhile, in other matches, teams like China bounced back robustly, and South Korea displayed formidable play.

The championship, overseen by the Asian Handball Federation, is being hosted by India for the first time, experiencing exceptional handball talent and engaging audiences at the Indira Gandhi Arena, New Delhi.

