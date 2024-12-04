Left Menu

Heroic Goalkeeping Scripts Narrow Loss for India at Asian Women's Handball Championship

Nina Shil's commendable goalkeeping wasn't enough to prevent India's narrow 30-32 loss to Iran at the Asian Women’s Handball Championship. Notable performances came from Shalini Thakur and Bhawana Sharma. India aims to recover ahead of their clash with Japan. The event hosts numerous matches, showcasing top teams from Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping encounter at the 20th Asian Women's Handball Championship, India fell narrowly to Iran with a 30-32 scoreline, despite a stunning defensive effort by seasoned goalkeeper Nina Shil.

Shalini Thakur and Bhawana Sharma contributed crucial goals that were matched by Iran's resilient defence. Meanwhile, in other matches, teams like China bounced back robustly, and South Korea displayed formidable play.

The championship, overseen by the Asian Handball Federation, is being hosted by India for the first time, experiencing exceptional handball talent and engaging audiences at the Indira Gandhi Arena, New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

