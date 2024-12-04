Left Menu

Nina Shil's Defiant Stand: India's Narrow Defeat to Iran at AWHC 2024

In a fiercely contested match at the 20th Asian Women's Handball Championship, India's women's team narrowly lost to Iran, despite a valiant performance by Nina Shil. Hosts India, driven by their recent form, hope to secure a semi-final spot when they face Japan in their next fixture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:20 IST
India's Menika attempts a shot against Iran during Asian Women's Handball Championship (Image: AHF/WHL media). Image Credit: ANI
In a tense encounter at the 20th Asian Women's Handball Championship, India's women's team succumbed to a narrow 32-30 defeat against Iran. Despite Nina Shil's stellar defense throughout the match, Iran managed to clinch the victory, pushing India to regroup for their final group match against Japan.

Hosted for the first time by India at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Arena, the tournament is presented by the World Handball League and the Asian Handball Federation. The match saw an electric start with Shalini Thakur penetrating Iran's defense early, and Bhawana Sharma adding a crucial penalty goal, setting an exciting pace for this group stage encounter.

India's goalkeepers, Nina Shil and Diksha Kumari, both showed remarkable defensive prowess against Iran's aggressive attacks. Despite their efforts, the match ended with a slender victory for Iran, leaving India to focus on overcoming Japan to potentially secure a historic semi-final spot and a pathway to the 2025 World Women's Handball Championship.

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

