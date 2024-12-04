Nina Shil's Defiant Stand: India's Narrow Defeat to Iran at AWHC 2024

In a tense encounter at the 20th Asian Women's Handball Championship, India's women's team succumbed to a narrow 32-30 defeat against Iran. Despite Nina Shil's stellar defense throughout the match, Iran managed to clinch the victory, pushing India to regroup for their final group match against Japan.

Hosted for the first time by India at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Arena, the tournament is presented by the World Handball League and the Asian Handball Federation. The match saw an electric start with Shalini Thakur penetrating Iran's defense early, and Bhawana Sharma adding a crucial penalty goal, setting an exciting pace for this group stage encounter.

India's goalkeepers, Nina Shil and Diksha Kumari, both showed remarkable defensive prowess against Iran's aggressive attacks. Despite their efforts, the match ended with a slender victory for Iran, leaving India to focus on overcoming Japan to potentially secure a historic semi-final spot and a pathway to the 2025 World Women's Handball Championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)