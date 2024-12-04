Rahul Dravid Reflects on Iconic Double Century Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Test

As anticipation builds for the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid shares insights into one of his greatest achievements in Australia. In an exclusive with Star Sports, Dravid recalls his memorable double century during the 2003 Adelaide Test.

Despite outstanding performances by Indian batters in Australia, Dravid's 2003 knock remains special. When asked about its enduring popularity, Dravid expressed gratitude and humility, noting his achievement of 233 and 72 not out contributed to India's victory. 'I'm grateful, but I wouldn't have voted for myself,' he told Star Sports.

Dravid reflected on India's more recent successes in Australia, emphasizing the significance of winning series there in 2018-19 and 2020-21. 'The last two teams achieved fantastic things with sensational performances,' he remarked, highlighting the remarkable progress made by Indian cricket down under.

