Left Menu

Rahul Dravid Reflects on Iconic Double Century Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Test

Cricket legend Rahul Dravid reminisces about his iconic double century in the 2003 Adelaide Test, highlighting the progress of Indian cricket in Australia as the next Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:46 IST
Rahul Dravid Reflects on Iconic Double Century Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Test
Rahul Dravid. (Photo: X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As anticipation builds for the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid shares insights into one of his greatest achievements in Australia. In an exclusive with Star Sports, Dravid recalls his memorable double century during the 2003 Adelaide Test.

Despite outstanding performances by Indian batters in Australia, Dravid's 2003 knock remains special. When asked about its enduring popularity, Dravid expressed gratitude and humility, noting his achievement of 233 and 72 not out contributed to India's victory. 'I'm grateful, but I wouldn't have voted for myself,' he told Star Sports.

Dravid reflected on India's more recent successes in Australia, emphasizing the significance of winning series there in 2018-19 and 2020-21. 'The last two teams achieved fantastic things with sensational performances,' he remarked, highlighting the remarkable progress made by Indian cricket down under.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024