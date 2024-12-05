Left Menu

New Zealand Sticks with Seam Strategy for Second Test Against England

New Zealand will field an unchanged team against England for the second test in Wellington. This decision comes despite their eight-wicket loss in the first test, with captain Tom Latham and coach Gary Stead retaining the four-pronged seam attack, leaving out spinner Mitchell Santner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 08:19 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 08:19 IST
New Zealand Sticks with Seam Strategy for Second Test Against England
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand's cricket team will face England with an unchanged lineup for the second test in Wellington, captain Tom Latham announced on Thursday. The team, including its four key seam bowlers, remains intact, a decision made despite their significant defeat by eight wickets in the first test.

Coach Gary Stead and Latham decided to omit specialist spinner Mitchell Santner, following their assessment of the Wellington pitch and recent first-class match outcomes. The decision comes after considering New Zealand's previous experiences, such as a heavy loss against Australia, with spinner Nathan Lyon dominating that game.

The pace unit, including Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke, and Tim Southee, will be pivotal. Latham expressed confidence in Smith's potential, especially after a strong debut showing. Preparations for facing England again remain steady, focusing on refining catching skills and improving from their previous performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024