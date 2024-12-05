New Zealand Sticks with Seam Strategy for Second Test Against England

New Zealand's cricket team will face England with an unchanged lineup for the second test in Wellington, captain Tom Latham announced on Thursday. The team, including its four key seam bowlers, remains intact, a decision made despite their significant defeat by eight wickets in the first test.

Coach Gary Stead and Latham decided to omit specialist spinner Mitchell Santner, following their assessment of the Wellington pitch and recent first-class match outcomes. The decision comes after considering New Zealand's previous experiences, such as a heavy loss against Australia, with spinner Nathan Lyon dominating that game.

The pace unit, including Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke, and Tim Southee, will be pivotal. Latham expressed confidence in Smith's potential, especially after a strong debut showing. Preparations for facing England again remain steady, focusing on refining catching skills and improving from their previous performance.

