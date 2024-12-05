Hyderabad Strikers Lead Thrilling Day Two at Tennis Premier League Season 6

The second day of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 6 unfolded with exhilarating matches among the eight competing teams at Mumbai's Cricket Club of India on Wednesday. Notably, the Hyderabad Strikers ascended to the top of the leaderboard following an impressive performance, while the Yash Mumbai Eagles captured second position by day's end. Rounding out the top four are Rohan Bopanna's Rajasthan Rangers and the Chennai Smashers.

Wednesday's action kicked off with the Bengaluru SG Pipers against the Bengal Wizards. Gabriela Knutson challenged Kamilla Rakhimova in the Women's Singles category, with Rakhimova emerging victorious 14-11. The Men's Singles saw a closely contested battle between Niki Poonacha and Bernabe Zapata, resulting in Poonacha narrowly clinching a 13-12 victory.

Bengaluru SG Pipers' duo of Gabriela Knutson and Anirudh Chandrasekar overcame Kamilla Rakhimova and Sriram Balaji from Bengal Wizards, posting a 14-11 win in Mixed Doubles. Further victories in the Men's Doubles by Chandrasekar and Bernabe Zapata Miralles against Poonacha and Balaji, with a 15-10 scoreline, secured the Pipers' overall win 52-48.

The day's second encounter witnessed the Punjab Patriots take on the Gujarat Panthers. Ekaterina Kazionova's commanding 19-6 win against Akanksha Nitture in Women's Singles gave Gujarat the lead. Mukund Sasikumar continued their winning form in Men's Singles with a 15-10 triumph over Sumit Nagal. Although Punjab Patriots won the Men's Doubles 15-10 with Suketh Myneni and Mukund Sasikumar, Gujarat Panthers claimed the match 54-46.

A third fixture featured a clash between Hyderabad Strikers and Chennai Smashers, where Harriet Dart bested Conny Perrin 14-11 in a gripping Women's Singles contest. In Men's Singles, Hugo Gaston edged out Benjamin Lock 14-11. Hyderabad's Mixed Doubles pairing of Dart and Vishnu Vardhan prevailed 16-9, despite losing the Men's Doubles 14-11, but finished strong with a 55-45 match win.

In the finale, Rajasthan Rangers met Yash Mumbai Eagles. Zeynep Sonmez delivered a decisive 17-8 victory over Cristina Dinu in Women's Singles. Arthur Fery secured a 14-11 win against Karan Singh in Men's Singles. The Yash Mumbai Eagles' partnership of Zeynep Sonmez and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan claimed a 15-10 Mixed Doubles win, while Bopanna and Fery's Men's Doubles result was 14-11. The Eagles' overall triumph was marked by a 54-46 scoreline.

The competitive day concluded with Hyderabad Strikers leading the tally with 112 points. The Yash Mumbai Eagles follow closely at 109, with Rajasthan Rangers and Chennai Smashers trailing at 103 and 99 points respectively. Bengaluru SG Pipers and Gujarat Panthers are nearly tied at 98 and 97 points, while Bengal Wizards and Punjab Patriots share seventh place with 91 points. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)