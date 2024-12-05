Scott Boland's Test Return: A Comeback Story

Scott Boland is set to make a return to the test cricket spotlight as he steps in for the injured Josh Hazlewood. Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, confirmed this sole change for the upcoming second match against India, to be held in Adelaide.

Boland, aged 35, will don the test whites for the first time since the Ashes series in England last year. The match, a day-night affair at Adelaide Oval, begins this Friday. Boland remains a popular figure among Australian fans, following his impressive test debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2021, where he claimed an astounding 6-7 innings haul against England.

Australia faces a critical challenge as they trail 1-0 in the five-test series after a hefty 295-run defeat in the series opener in Perth.

