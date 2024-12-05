Left Menu

Scott Boland's Test Return: A Comeback Story

Scott Boland will replace the injured Josh Hazlewood in Australia's team for the second test match against India in Adelaide. The 35-year-old is set to play his first test since the 2022 Ashes in England. Australia is currently trailing 1-0 in the five-test series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:48 IST
Scott Boland's Test Return: A Comeback Story
Scott Boland

Scott Boland is set to make a return to the test cricket spotlight as he steps in for the injured Josh Hazlewood. Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, confirmed this sole change for the upcoming second match against India, to be held in Adelaide.

Boland, aged 35, will don the test whites for the first time since the Ashes series in England last year. The match, a day-night affair at Adelaide Oval, begins this Friday. Boland remains a popular figure among Australian fans, following his impressive test debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2021, where he claimed an astounding 6-7 innings haul against England.

Australia faces a critical challenge as they trail 1-0 in the five-test series after a hefty 295-run defeat in the series opener in Perth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024