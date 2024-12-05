Sports News Recap: Shiffrin's Crash, McPherson on IR, and More
A series of sports-related events unfolded, including Mikaela Shiffrin's skiing crash, Evan McPherson's injury, college football's recruitment changes, and Jackson Arnold entering the transfer portal. Additionally, Fresno State hired Matt Entz, and a range of other injuries and decisions shook the sports world.
Mikaela Shiffrin, an alpine skiing sensation, expressed relief at being home after enduring a crash during a giant slalom event. The incident in Vermont left her with a serious abdominal injury that cut short her chase for a milestone 100th win.
In NFL news, the Cincinnati Bengals placed their kicker Evan McPherson on injured reserve due to a groin injury. This follows their recent defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers, highlighting the challenges teams face with player staffing.
College football continues to evolve post-pandemic, with shifts in recruiting and transfer policies. Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold plans to enter the transfer portal, illustrating changing dynamics in the sport.
