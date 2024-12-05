Pat Cummins and Australia's Quest for the Elusive Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins is setting his sights firmly on clinching the elusive Border-Gavaskar Trophy as his team prepares for a crucial Test series against India. Despite Australia's struggles in past encounters with India, Cummins remains undeterred and hopeful of turning the tables this time.

In a show of determination, Cummins emphasized the significance of the trophy for his team, describing it as one of the last achievements unchecked on their collective bucket list. This upcoming Test holds particular importance as it comes after a disappointing 295-run defeat in Perth.

With changes in the lineup, including Scott Boland stepping in for the injured Josh Hazlewood, the team is preparing to tackle not just a formidable Indian side but also potential challenges from the weather, which may disrupt play in Adelaide.

