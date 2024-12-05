Left Menu

Pat Cummins and Australia's Quest for the Elusive Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australian skipper Pat Cummins aims to capture the elusive Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, a feat not achieved since 2014-15. Despite past series losses, Cummins and team remain confident ahead of the second Test in Adelaide. The game also sees Scott Boland replacing Josh Hazlewood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 12:36 IST
Pat Cummins and Australia's Quest for the Elusive Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Pat Cummins
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins is setting his sights firmly on clinching the elusive Border-Gavaskar Trophy as his team prepares for a crucial Test series against India. Despite Australia's struggles in past encounters with India, Cummins remains undeterred and hopeful of turning the tables this time.

In a show of determination, Cummins emphasized the significance of the trophy for his team, describing it as one of the last achievements unchecked on their collective bucket list. This upcoming Test holds particular importance as it comes after a disappointing 295-run defeat in Perth.

With changes in the lineup, including Scott Boland stepping in for the injured Josh Hazlewood, the team is preparing to tackle not just a formidable Indian side but also potential challenges from the weather, which may disrupt play in Adelaide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024