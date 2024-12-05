Rohit Sharma Shifts Gears for Adelaide Showdown Against Australia

Returning to the cricket field, India captain Rohit Sharma announced he would bat in the middle order for the second test against Australia, starting Friday. This tactical shift allows KL Rahul to continue as opener with Yashasvi Jaiswal in Adelaide.

Rohit missed the initial test inn Perth to attend to family matters in Mumbai. In his absence, Rahul formed a crucial 201-run partnership with Jaiswal, contributing to India's significant 295-run victory.

Rohit expressed faith in Rahul and Jaiswal's opening capabilities, citing their successful partnership as a critical factor in the triumph. He also noted the upcoming challenge of confronting the pink ball under lights, a test the team is preparing for extensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)