Clash of Titans Continues as Chess Championship Remains Deadlocked
The World Chess Championship match between India's D Gukesh and China's Ding Liren remains tied after another drawn game. As of now, both players are level at 4.5 points each. With only five classical games left, the tension is palpable, and faster time controls may be required for a tie-breaker.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:45 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
Stalemate persists in the World Chess Championship as Indian challenger D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren from China ended the ninth game in a draw, keeping the scores level.
Thursday's match saw an equalizer after 54 moves, the sixth consecutive draw, putting both players at 4.5 points as they head into Saturday's game after a rest day.
With five classic games remaining and a USD 2.5 million prize at stake, the demand for victory ramps up. In case of a draw after 14 rounds, the championship will use faster time controls to crown a winner.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- chess
- World Chess Championship
- Ding Liren
- D Gukesh
- draw
- points
- game
- championship
- India
- China
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thrilling Draw: Brazil and Uruguay Battle in World Cup Qualifiers
Thrilling Draw: Brazil and Uruguay 1-1 in World Cup Qualifiers
Slovakia and Czech Republic Secure Higher Status in World Cup Draw
Crunch Time at COP29: Navigating Sticking Points & Climate Finance Goals
Marnus Labuschagne's Long Game Strategy Against India