Clash of Titans Continues as Chess Championship Remains Deadlocked

The World Chess Championship match between India's D Gukesh and China's Ding Liren remains tied after another drawn game. As of now, both players are level at 4.5 points each. With only five classical games left, the tension is palpable, and faster time controls may be required for a tie-breaker.

Stalemate persists in the World Chess Championship as Indian challenger D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren from China ended the ninth game in a draw, keeping the scores level.

Thursday's match saw an equalizer after 54 moves, the sixth consecutive draw, putting both players at 4.5 points as they head into Saturday's game after a rest day.

With five classic games remaining and a USD 2.5 million prize at stake, the demand for victory ramps up. In case of a draw after 14 rounds, the championship will use faster time controls to crown a winner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

