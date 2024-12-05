Clash of Titans Continues as Chess Championship Remains Deadlocked

Stalemate persists in the World Chess Championship as Indian challenger D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren from China ended the ninth game in a draw, keeping the scores level.

Thursday's match saw an equalizer after 54 moves, the sixth consecutive draw, putting both players at 4.5 points as they head into Saturday's game after a rest day.

With five classic games remaining and a USD 2.5 million prize at stake, the demand for victory ramps up. In case of a draw after 14 rounds, the championship will use faster time controls to crown a winner.

